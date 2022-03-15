Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO) Trading Down 0.7%

Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 10,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 13,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96.

