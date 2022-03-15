Monero Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38,344.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $38,344.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.70 or 0.00472849 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.