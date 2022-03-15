Monetha (MTH) Trading Up 464.7% Over Last Week

Monetha (MTH) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Monetha has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $317,445.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monetha has traded 464.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

