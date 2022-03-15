Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $69.30 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.