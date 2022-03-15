Morgan Stanley Lowers Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $19.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.
Akoya Biosciences stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 89,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
