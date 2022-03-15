Morgan Stanley Lowers Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $19.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Akoya Biosciences stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 89,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

