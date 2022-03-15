Morgan Stanley Lowers Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $41.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.43. 15,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,017. Colfax has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax ( NYSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $32,559,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.