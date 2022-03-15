Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,683 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.62, for a total value of $2,552,632.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ MORN traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,944. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.
About Morningstar (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.