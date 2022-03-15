Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,683 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.62, for a total value of $2,552,632.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,944. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 151,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

