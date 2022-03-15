Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $51.49 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $51,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $10.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,412. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.02 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.