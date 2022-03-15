Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. IDEX comprises approximately 4.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.38% of IDEX worth $67,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.37. 3,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

