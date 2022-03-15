Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 10,544 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,374 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Perficient comprises 2.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 1.08% of Perficient worth $46,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Perficient by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.30. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Perficient Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.