Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 6,049 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 5.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Danaher were worth $93,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.71. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $212.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

