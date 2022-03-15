Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 7,616 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 4.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.22% of AMETEK worth $73,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,195. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

