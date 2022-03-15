Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 9,964 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 3.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $55,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,732,000 after buying an additional 100,695 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $95.62. 52,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,600. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

