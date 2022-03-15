Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 4.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.14% of Amphenol worth $74,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,855. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

