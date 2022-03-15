Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 3.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $50,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,629. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.21.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.86.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.