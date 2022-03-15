Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 467.50 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.98). Approximately 128,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 44,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 519.70.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.