MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Update

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 48.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSDA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,714. MSD Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

