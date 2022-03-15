MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$47.90 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

