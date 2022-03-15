MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TSE MTY opened at C$51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

