MXC Hits Market Cap of $265.84 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market cap of $265.84 million and $19.83 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars.

