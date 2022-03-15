Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Acquires $92,100.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MYE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 161,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $674.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

