Myriad (XMY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $345.00

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $836,635.81 and approximately $345.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000116 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,818,377,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

