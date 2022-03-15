Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $220.47 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00004262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $220.47 million and $11.01 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013374 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.