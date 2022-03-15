Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down to $35.89

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.89, but opened at $32.00. Natera shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 148,064 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $4,877,114. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

