National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.680-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. 1,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

