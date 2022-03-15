Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Shares Down 0.6%

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.26). Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.80.

Nationwide Building Society Company Profile (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

