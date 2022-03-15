NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.25% from the stock’s previous close.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.95).

LON NWG opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.79) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.75 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.23.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

