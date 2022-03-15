NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

NWG stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.31.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NatWest Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NatWest Group by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

