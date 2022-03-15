NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 517,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

RBSPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

RBSPF stock remained flat at $$2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.