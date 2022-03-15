Needham & Company LLC Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $90.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.52.

COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $286.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

