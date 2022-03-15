Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 98,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,475,853 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $793.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

