Nelson Peltz Purchases 750,000 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Nelson Peltz bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Nelson Peltz purchased 500,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $16,875,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

