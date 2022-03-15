NEST Protocol (NEST) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.76 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $31.30 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00104377 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

