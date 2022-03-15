Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Down 34.6% Over Last 7 Days

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $94,725.38 and $4,251.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,822,669 coins and its circulating supply is 78,985,502 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.