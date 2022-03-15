Neutrino Token (NSBT) Market Capitalization Tops $84.34 Million

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $84.34 million and $236,932.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for about $33.36 or 0.00086293 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Token has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,527,852 coins. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

