Neutrino USD Tops One Day Volume of $4.63 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $643.13 million and $4.63 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.80 or 0.06633438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.33 or 1.00208918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 643,683,184 coins and its circulating supply is 643,682,586 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

