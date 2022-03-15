New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEN. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 9.9% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

NEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (Get Rating)

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.