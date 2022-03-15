New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

New World Development stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

NDVLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

