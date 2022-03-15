Newton Price Up 106.4% This Week (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Newton has a total market cap of $20.43 million and $1.10 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 106.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.38 or 0.06658519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,333.50 or 0.99948494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040368 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

