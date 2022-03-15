NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $431.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00271941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001195 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

