NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Down 2%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 80,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 117,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$48.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.62, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)
