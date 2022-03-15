NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Down 2%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 80,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 117,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$48.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.62, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

