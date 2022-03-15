NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Purchases 19,833 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 19,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.75 per share, with a total value of 292,536.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NXDT stock remained flat at $14.78 during trading on Tuesday. 115,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,684. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.40. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 10.50 and a twelve month high of 15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

