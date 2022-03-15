NEXT (NEXT) Price Tops $0.0779

NEXT (NEXT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. NEXT has a market cap of $485,029.44 and approximately $104.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00273458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001203 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001646 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.