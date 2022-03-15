NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.60

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.60 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 1575796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.35).

Several analysts recently weighed in on NESF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

In other news, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($53,576.07).

About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

