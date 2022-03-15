NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Insider Sells $3,135,448.56 in Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Joseph Mckie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,493. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 192,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 186,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

