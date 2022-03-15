NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.20. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 75,888 shares changing hands.

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

