Nexus Tops One Day Volume of $255,130.00 (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $18.90 million and $255,130.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,948,316 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

