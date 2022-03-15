NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading Up 17.7% This Week

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.90 or 0.06690357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,349.37 or 1.00446954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00039986 BTC.

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

