Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Buys C$19,740.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Morris Prychidny bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 748,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$628,406.52.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Morris Prychidny bought 11,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,370.00.

Nighthawk Gold stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 423,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,090. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHK. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

