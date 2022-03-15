Nimiq Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.82 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $25.82 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,175.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.78 or 0.06641290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00272756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.80 or 0.00739736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00066023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00484821 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00358355 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,664,791,913 coins and its circulating supply is 9,050,541,913 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

